Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,120,796 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,120,796 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.21% of Meritor worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Meritor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Meritor Profile

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

