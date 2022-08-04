Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OAS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 537,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Condire Management LP boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 477,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,568 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,221,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Stock Performance

Oasis Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.86. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $181.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of July 1, 2022, Oasis Petroleum Inc was acquired by Whiting Petroleum Corporation, in a reverse merger transaction. Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.