Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Fortive worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $4,009,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

