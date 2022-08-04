Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,860,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 32,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GFI. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Trading Down 2.9 %

About Gold Fields

Shares of GFI opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Further Reading

