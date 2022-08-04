Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Up 24.4% in July

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

