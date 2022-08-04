Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) rose 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 364,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,830,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Stephens downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Upstart by 623.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Upstart by 60.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Upstart by 85.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

