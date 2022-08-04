Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.67

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.67 and last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 55647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

