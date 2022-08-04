Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 264205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43. The company has a current ratio of 22.20, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$28,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,695,082 shares in the company, valued at C$8,663,016.42. Insiders purchased a total of 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,589 over the last three months.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

