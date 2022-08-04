Short Interest in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Grows By 24.5%

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 604,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $101.48.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,533,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after buying an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

