Insider Buying: Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) CEO Acquires 11,600 Shares of Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,699,068 shares in the company, valued at $27,429,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Red Cat Price Performance
Shares of RCAT stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 181.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.
