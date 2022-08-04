Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Up 24.2% in July

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 279,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $136.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.56. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $117.43 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

