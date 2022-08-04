Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Golden Arrow Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 29.81 and a current ratio of 30.00. The stock has a market cap of C$15.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 499,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$82,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,885,733 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,145.95. Insiders purchased a total of 990,500 shares of company stock valued at $159,831 over the last three months.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

