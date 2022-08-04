Royce & Associates LP Acquires 333,900 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.37% of Express worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Express by 28,942.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 533,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 531,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $121.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.40. Express, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $7.71.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $450.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.74 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

