Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

JHG stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

