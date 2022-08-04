Royce & Associates LP Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.70% of Cadre worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

