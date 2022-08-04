227,570 Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 227,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $215,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $3,888,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $108,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $590.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

ETD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.