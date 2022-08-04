Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 779,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.74% of American Superconductor worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 57.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,973.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,110 shares of company stock worth $436,477 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.38. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSC. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

