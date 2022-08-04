Royce & Associates LP Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.55% of iMedia Brands worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in iMedia Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61,114 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 82,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other iMedia Brands news, CEO Tim Peterman purchased 32,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 622,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,962.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other iMedia Brands news, CEO Tim Peterman purchased 32,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 622,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,962.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eyal Lalo purchased 390,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,001.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,583.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley cut iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $1.54 on Thursday. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.04.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $154.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

