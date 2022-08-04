Royce & Associates LP Buys 188,000 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

DHI Group Trading Up 3.4 %

DHI Group stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DHI Group

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.