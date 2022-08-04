Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 434,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock

HONE stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $730.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

