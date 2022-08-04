Royce & Associates LP Purchases 67,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 837.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 834,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,146,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at $20,548,852.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $4,351,506. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.91.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

