Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Paycom Software Trading Up 4.3 %

PAYC stock opened at $352.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.45 and a 200-day moving average of $311.93. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 18.85%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

