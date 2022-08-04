PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.79.

Shares of PYPL opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,947,000 after acquiring an additional 140,507 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in PayPal by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 86,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its position in PayPal by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 55,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,424 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

