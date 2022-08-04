Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.08.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

