Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.42. The company has a market cap of $228.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $152.14 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.