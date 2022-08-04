Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 11,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00.

Newmont Stock Down 1.0 %

Newmont stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Newmont by 105.2% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 110,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 56,634 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 44.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 355,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

