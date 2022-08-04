Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Autobanc Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOTE opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Autobanc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

About Autobanc

Autobanc is a specialized finance company which purchases sales finance contracts. The Company also operates 1 used car location, which retail used cars to the general public.

