Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.
Autobanc Stock Up 14.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NOTE opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Autobanc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.95.
About Autobanc
