Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGFGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MRVGF opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Mirvac Group has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

