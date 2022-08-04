Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Bion Environmental Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:BNET opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

