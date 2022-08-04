Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Bion Environmental Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %
OTCMKTS:BNET opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
