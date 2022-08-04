ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 1,000 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $450,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $471.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

