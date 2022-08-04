Needham & Company LLC Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DT. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE DT opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.