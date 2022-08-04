World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $159.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WWE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.89.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

