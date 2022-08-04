Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday. Bank of America currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Weber from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Weber from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weber from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Weber Price Performance

Shares of WEBR opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Weber has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21.

Weber Dividend Announcement

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weber will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Weber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weber

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Weber by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weber by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weber by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

