Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Citigroup

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VVV. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

Valvoline Price Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Valvoline by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Valvoline by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

