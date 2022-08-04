Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.56.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.