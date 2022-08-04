Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TGH stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.35. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $198.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,065,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after acquiring an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,567,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,687,000 after acquiring an additional 171,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 521,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.