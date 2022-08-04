SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $570.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 309,603 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 2,269,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 518,413 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,144,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 158,911 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $160,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

