Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

