Berenberg Bank Trims Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Target Price to GBX 275

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 275 ($3.37) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SYNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.96) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 484.13 ($5.93).

SYNT stock opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £896.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 189.40 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 570.50 ($6.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 252.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.86.

In related news, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($52,444.55).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

