Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,153,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in NN were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNBR. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NN by 1,435.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NN by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NN

In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 106,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $249,493.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,278,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,012,548.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,728.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 106,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $249,493.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,278,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,012,548.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 286,790 shares of company stock worth $675,611 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NN Stock Up 1.4 %

About NN

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.70. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

