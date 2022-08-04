Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $19,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

