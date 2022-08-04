New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $19,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

ZWS stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $26,239.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,042.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $26,239.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,042.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Donavon Butler acquired 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,187.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

