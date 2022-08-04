Royce & Associates LP Acquires 158,900 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,391,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $433,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 505,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 284.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 180,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 133,724 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 52.2% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDE. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

