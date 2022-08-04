Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $20,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,011,256. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

