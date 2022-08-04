New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.83 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $20,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $111.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

