New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,729 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avalara were worth $19,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.
Avalara Stock Performance
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
