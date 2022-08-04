New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,729 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avalara were worth $19,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Avalara Stock Performance

Avalara stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.