New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,928 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $20,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 711,341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,421 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,770,000 after purchasing an additional 179,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,275,000 after buying an additional 141,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,239,000 after buying an additional 339,807 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.30.
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.
