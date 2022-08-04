New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $19,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $107.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.03. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

Get Rating

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

