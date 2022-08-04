New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,210 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $19,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 165.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $36.76.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

