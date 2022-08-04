Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $20,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $24,209,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teleflex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $254.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.47. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.01 and a 12 month high of $405.89.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

